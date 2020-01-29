Photos - La carrière de Jody Scheckter en F1
Le Champion du monde 1979 de Formule 1, Jody Scheckter, a roulé en discipline reine de 1972 à 1980 avant de prendre sa retraite. Retour en images sur la carrière du Sud-Africain, à l'occasion de son 70e anniversaire.
Jody Scheckter, McLaren
Photo de: LAT Images
Graham Hill, George Follmer, Wilson Fittipaldi, Emerson Fittipaldi, Carlos Reutemann, Denny Hulme, Jackie Oliver, Ronnie Peterson, Arturo Merzario, Jody Scheckter, Jackie Stewart et François Cevert
Photo de: LAT Images
Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72E Ford, Niki Lauda, BRM P160E, Jody Scheckter, McLaren M23 Ford
Photo de: LAT Images
Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72E Ford, Jody Scheckter, McLaren M23 Ford, Niki Lauda, BRM P160E
Photo de: LAT Images
Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell
Photo de: LAT Images
Podium : le vainqueur Ronnie Peterson, Lotus Ford, le second Emerson Fittipaldi, McLaren Ford, le troisième Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell Ford
Photo de: LAT Images
Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell 007 Ford
Photo de: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell
Photo de: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell 007
Photo de: LAT Images
Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell 007 Ford devant Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72E Ford
Photo de: LAT Images
Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell P34-Ford, vainqueur, devant son équipe
Photo de: LAT Images
Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell, Niki Lauda, Ferrari and James Hunt, McLaren
Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images
Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell
Photo de: LAT Images
James Hunt, vainqueur, Jody Scheckter, 2e, et Jochen Mass, 3e
Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images
Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell P34 Ford
Photo de: LAT Images
Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell P34-Ford
Photo de: LAT Images
Podium : le vainqueur Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 avec le Prince Rainier et la Princesse Grace de Monaco
Photo de: LAT Images
Jody Scheckter, Wolf Ford
Photo de: LAT Images
Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T2 dépasse Jody Scheckter, Wolf Ford
Photo de: LAT Images
Podium : le vainqueur Niki Lauda, le second Jody Scheckter, et le troisième Hans-Joachim Stuck
Photo de: LAT Images
Peter Warr, directeur Lotus, Ian Scheckter, Max Mosley, Bernie Ecclestone, James Hunt et Ken Tyrrell
Photo de: LAT Images
Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford
Photo de: LAT Images
Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford
Photo de: LAT Images
Le vainqueur Jody Scheckter, Wolf Ford
Photo de: LAT Images
Le vainqueur Jody Scheckter, Wolf Ford entouré par le service de sécurité
Photo de: LAT Images
Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford
Photo de: LAT Images
Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR5 Ford
Photo de: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Départ : Mario Andretti, Lotus 78 Ford devant Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford, Nikim Lauda, Brabham BT46 Alfa Romeo et James Hunt, McLaren M26 Ford
Photo de: LAT Images
Podium : le vainqueur Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari, le second Jody Scheckter, Wolf, le troisième Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari
Photo de: LAT Images
Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR3 Ford
Photo de: Jean-Philippe Legrand
Jody Scheckter
Photo de: LAT Images
Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4 mène devant Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4B et Jacques Laffite, Ligier JS11 Ford
Photo de: Ercole Colombo
Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4
Photo de: LAT Images
Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4
Photo de: LAT Images
Jody Scheckter avec son coéquipier Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari
Photo de: LAT Images
Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4
Photo de: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Le Champion du monde Jody Scheckter, fête son titre sur le podium avec Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari
Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images
Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4 devant Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4B et Jacques Laffite, Ligier JS11
Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images
René Arnoux, Renault RS10, Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4
Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images
Podium : le vainqueur Gilles Villeneuve, le second Jody Scheckter et le troisième Alan Jones
Photo de: LAT Images
Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4
Photo de: LAT Images
Podium : le vainqueur Alan Jones, Williams, le deuxième Jody Scheckter, Ferrari, et le troisième Jacques Laffite, Ligier
Photo de: Williams F1
Jody Scheckter, Ferrari, Mauro Forghieri
Photo de: LAT Images
Jody Scheckter, Ferrari
Photo de: LAT Images
Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari, Jody Scheckter, Ferrari
Photo de: David Phipps
Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari, Jody Scheckter, Ferrari
Photo de: LAT Images
Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari, Jody Scheckter, Ferrari
Photo de: Ercole Colombo
Alan Jones, Williams, Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari, Jody Scheckter, Ferrari
Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images
Départ : Alan Jones, Williams FW07B-Ford Cosworth, devant René Arnoux, Renault RE20, Jacques Laffite, Ligier JS11/15-Ford Cosworth, Carlos Reutemann, Williams FW07B-Ford Cosworth, Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Renault RE20, Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT49-Ford Cosworth, Bruno Giacomelli, Alfa Romeo 179B, Gilles Villeneuve, Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T5, Mario Andretti, Lotus 81-Ford Cosworth, John Watson, McLaren M29C-Ford Cosworth, Didier Pironi, Ligier JS11/15-Ford Cosworth, Elio de Angelis, Lotus 81-Ford Cosworth, Riccardo Patrese, Arrows A3-Ford Cosworth, Jean-Pierre Jarier, Tyrrell 010-Ford Cosworth, Eddie Cheever, Osella FA1-Ford Cosworth, et Nigel Mansell, Lotus 81B-Ford Cosworth
Photo de: LAT Images
Départ : Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Renault RE20, devant Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT49-Ford Cosworth, Bruno Giacomelli, Alfa Romeo 179B, Gilles Villeneuve, Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T5, Mario Andretti, Lotus 81-Ford Cosworth, John Watson, McLaren M29C-Ford Cosworth, Didier Pironi, Ligier JS11/15-Ford Cosworth, Elio de Angelis, Lotus 81-Ford Cosworth, Riccardo Patrese, Arrows A3-Ford Cosworth, Jean-Pierre Jarier, Tyrrell 010-Ford Cosworth, Eddie Cheever, Osella FA1-Ford Cosworth, et Nigel Mansell, Lotus 81B-Ford Cosworth
Photo de: LAT Images
Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312 T5
Photo de: Jean-Philippe Legrand
Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312 T5
Photo de: Jean-Philippe Legrand
