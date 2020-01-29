Photos - La carrière de Jody Scheckter en F1

Formule 1
Formule 1
C
Formule 1
GP d'Australie
Billets
12 mars
-
15 mars
Prochain événement dans
42 jours
Voir le calendrier
C
Formule 1
GP de Bahreïn
Billets
19 mars
-
22 mars
Prochain événement dans
49 jours
Voir le calendrier
C
Formule 1
GP du Vietnam
Billets
02 avr.
-
05 avr.
Prochain événement dans
63 jours
Voir le calendrier
C
Formule 1
GP de Chine
Billets
16 avr.
-
19 avr.
Prochain événement dans
77 jours
Voir le calendrier
C
Formule 1
GP des Pays-Bas
Billets
30 avr.
-
03 mai
Prochain événement dans
91 jours
Voir le calendrier
C
Formule 1
GP d'Espagne
Billets
07 mai
-
10 mai
Prochain événement dans
98 jours
Voir le calendrier
C
Formule 1
GP de Monaco
Billets
21 mai
-
24 mai
Prochain événement dans
112 jours
Voir le calendrier
C
Formule 1
GP d'Azerbaïdjan
Billets
04 juin
-
07 juin
Prochain événement dans
126 jours
Voir le calendrier
C
Formule 1
GP du Canada
Billets
11 juin
-
14 juin
Prochain événement dans
133 jours
Voir le calendrier
C
Formule 1
GP de France
Billets
25 juin
-
28 juin
Prochain événement dans
147 jours
Voir le calendrier
C
Formule 1
GP d'Autriche
Billets
02 juil.
-
05 juil.
Prochain événement dans
154 jours
Voir le calendrier
C
Formule 1
GP de Grande-Bretagne
Billets
16 juil.
-
19 juil.
Prochain événement dans
168 jours
Voir le calendrier
C
Formule 1
GP de Hongrie
Billets
30 juil.
-
02 août
Prochain événement dans
182 jours
Voir le calendrier
C
Formule 1
GP de Belgique
Billets
27 août
-
30 août
Prochain événement dans
210 jours
Voir le calendrier
C
Formule 1
GP d'Italie
Billets
03 sept.
-
06 sept.
Prochain événement dans
217 jours
Voir le calendrier
C
Formule 1
GP de Singapour
Billets
17 sept.
-
20 sept.
Prochain événement dans
231 jours
Voir le calendrier
C
Formule 1
GP de Russie
Billets
24 sept.
-
27 sept.
Prochain événement dans
238 jours
Voir le calendrier
C
Formule 1
GP du Japon
Billets
08 oct.
-
11 oct.
Prochain événement dans
252 jours
Voir le calendrier
C
Formule 1
GP des États-Unis
Billets
22 oct.
-
25 oct.
Prochain événement dans
266 jours
Voir le calendrier
C
Formule 1
GP du Mexique
Billets
29 oct.
-
01 nov.
Prochain événement dans
273 jours
Voir le calendrier
C
Formule 1
GP du Brésil
Billets
12 nov.
-
15 nov.
Prochain événement dans
287 jours
Voir le calendrier
C
Formule 1
GP d'Abu Dhabi
Billets
26 nov.
-
29 nov.
Prochain événement dans
301 jours
Voir le calendrier
Voir en entier:
Calendrier Résultats Classements
Se connecter

Motorsport Network

TV Acheter des billets Boutique

Téléchargez nos apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Tous droits réservés.
TV Acheter des billets Boutique
Précédent Suivant
Formule 1 / Diaporama

Photos - La carrière de Jody Scheckter en F1

partages
commentaires
Photos - La carrière de Jody Scheckter en F1
Par :
29 janv. 2020 à 16:03

Le Champion du monde 1979 de Formule 1, Jody Scheckter, a roulé en discipline reine de 1972 à 1980 avant de prendre sa retraite. Retour en images sur la carrière du Sud-Africain, à l'occasion de son 70e anniversaire.

Lire aussi :

Utilisez les flèches ci-dessous pour passer d'une photo à l'autre.

Diapo
Liste

Jody Scheckter, McLaren

Jody Scheckter, McLaren
1/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Graham Hill, George Follmer, Wilson Fittipaldi, Emerson Fittipaldi, Carlos Reutemann, Denny Hulme, Jackie Oliver, Ronnie Peterson, Arturo Merzario, Jody Scheckter, Jackie Stewart et François Cevert

Graham Hill, George Follmer, Wilson Fittipaldi, Emerson Fittipaldi, Carlos Reutemann, Denny Hulme, Jackie Oliver, Ronnie Peterson, Arturo Merzario, Jody Scheckter, Jackie Stewart et François Cevert
2/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72E Ford, Niki Lauda, BRM P160E, Jody Scheckter, McLaren M23 Ford

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72E Ford, Niki Lauda, BRM P160E, Jody Scheckter, McLaren M23 Ford
3/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72E Ford, Jody Scheckter, McLaren M23 Ford, Niki Lauda, BRM P160E

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72E Ford, Jody Scheckter, McLaren M23 Ford, Niki Lauda, BRM P160E
4/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell

Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell
5/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Podium : le vainqueur Ronnie Peterson, Lotus Ford, le second Emerson Fittipaldi, McLaren Ford, le troisième Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell Ford

Podium : le vainqueur Ronnie Peterson, Lotus Ford, le second Emerson Fittipaldi, McLaren Ford, le troisième Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell Ford
6/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell 007 Ford

Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell 007 Ford
7/52

Photo de: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell

Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell
8/52

Photo de: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell 007

Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell 007
9/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell 007 Ford devant Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72E Ford

Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell 007 Ford devant Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72E Ford
10/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell P34-Ford, vainqueur, devant son équipe

Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell P34-Ford, vainqueur, devant son équipe
11/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell, Niki Lauda, Ferrari and James Hunt, McLaren

Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell, Niki Lauda, Ferrari and James Hunt, McLaren
12/52

Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images

Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell

Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell
13/52

Photo de: LAT Images

James Hunt, vainqueur, Jody Scheckter, 2e, et Jochen Mass, 3e

James Hunt, vainqueur, Jody Scheckter, 2e, et Jochen Mass, 3e
14/52

Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images

Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell P34 Ford

Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell P34 Ford
15/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell P34-Ford

Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell P34-Ford
16/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Podium : le vainqueur Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 avec le Prince Rainier et la Princesse Grace de Monaco

Podium : le vainqueur Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 avec le Prince Rainier et la Princesse Grace de Monaco
17/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Jody Scheckter, Wolf Ford

Jody Scheckter, Wolf Ford
18/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T2 dépasse Jody Scheckter, Wolf Ford

Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T2 dépasse Jody Scheckter, Wolf Ford
19/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Podium : le vainqueur Niki Lauda, le second Jody Scheckter, et le troisième Hans-Joachim Stuck

Podium : le vainqueur Niki Lauda, le second Jody Scheckter, et le troisième Hans-Joachim Stuck
20/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Peter Warr, directeur Lotus, Ian Scheckter, Max Mosley, Bernie Ecclestone, James Hunt et Ken Tyrrell

Peter Warr, directeur Lotus, Ian Scheckter, Max Mosley, Bernie Ecclestone, James Hunt et Ken Tyrrell
21/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford
22/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford
23/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Le vainqueur Jody Scheckter, Wolf Ford

Le vainqueur Jody Scheckter, Wolf Ford
24/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Le vainqueur Jody Scheckter, Wolf Ford entouré par le service de sécurité

Le vainqueur Jody Scheckter, Wolf Ford entouré par le service de sécurité
25/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford
26/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR5 Ford

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR5 Ford
27/52

Photo de: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Départ : Mario Andretti, Lotus 78 Ford devant Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford, Nikim Lauda, Brabham BT46 Alfa Romeo et James Hunt, McLaren M26 Ford

Départ : Mario Andretti, Lotus 78 Ford devant Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford, Nikim Lauda, Brabham BT46 Alfa Romeo et James Hunt, McLaren M26 Ford
28/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Podium : le vainqueur Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari, le second Jody Scheckter, Wolf, le troisième Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari

Podium : le vainqueur Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari, le second Jody Scheckter, Wolf, le troisième Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari
29/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR3 Ford

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR3 Ford
30/52

Photo de: Jean-Philippe Legrand

Jody Scheckter

Jody Scheckter
31/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4 mène devant Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4B et Jacques Laffite, Ligier JS11 Ford

Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4 mène devant Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4B et Jacques Laffite, Ligier JS11 Ford
32/52

Photo de: Ercole Colombo

Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4

Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4
33/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4

Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4
34/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Jody Scheckter avec son coéquipier Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari

Jody Scheckter avec son coéquipier Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari
35/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4

Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4
36/52

Photo de: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Le Champion du monde Jody Scheckter, fête son titre sur le podium avec Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari

Le Champion du monde Jody Scheckter, fête son titre sur le podium avec Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari
37/52

Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images

Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4 devant Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4B et Jacques Laffite, Ligier JS11

Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4 devant Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4B et Jacques Laffite, Ligier JS11
38/52

Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images

René Arnoux, Renault RS10, Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4

René Arnoux, Renault RS10, Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4
39/52

Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images

Podium : le vainqueur Gilles Villeneuve, le second Jody Scheckter et le troisième Alan Jones

Podium : le vainqueur Gilles Villeneuve, le second Jody Scheckter et le troisième Alan Jones
40/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4

Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4
41/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Podium : le vainqueur Alan Jones, Williams, le deuxième Jody Scheckter, Ferrari, et le troisième Jacques Laffite, Ligier

Podium : le vainqueur Alan Jones, Williams, le deuxième Jody Scheckter, Ferrari, et le troisième Jacques Laffite, Ligier
42/52

Photo de: Williams F1

Jody Scheckter, Ferrari, Mauro Forghieri

Jody Scheckter, Ferrari, Mauro Forghieri
43/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Jody Scheckter, Ferrari

Jody Scheckter, Ferrari
44/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari, Jody Scheckter, Ferrari

Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari, Jody Scheckter, Ferrari
45/52

Photo de: David Phipps

Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari, Jody Scheckter, Ferrari

Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari, Jody Scheckter, Ferrari
46/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari, Jody Scheckter, Ferrari

Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari, Jody Scheckter, Ferrari
47/52

Photo de: Ercole Colombo

Alan Jones, Williams, Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari, Jody Scheckter, Ferrari

Alan Jones, Williams, Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari, Jody Scheckter, Ferrari
48/52

Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images

Départ : Alan Jones, Williams FW07B-Ford Cosworth, devant René Arnoux, Renault RE20, Jacques Laffite, Ligier JS11/15-Ford Cosworth, Carlos Reutemann, Williams FW07B-Ford Cosworth, Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Renault RE20, Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT49-Ford Cosworth, Bruno Giacomelli, Alfa Romeo 179B, Gilles Villeneuve, Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T5, Mario Andretti, Lotus 81-Ford Cosworth, John Watson, McLaren M29C-Ford Cosworth, Didier Pironi, Ligier JS11/15-Ford Cosworth, Elio de Angelis, Lotus 81-Ford Cosworth, Riccardo Patrese, Arrows A3-Ford Cosworth, Jean-Pierre Jarier, Tyrrell 010-Ford Cosworth, Eddie Cheever, Osella FA1-Ford Cosworth, et Nigel Mansell, Lotus 81B-Ford Cosworth

Départ : Alan Jones, Williams FW07B-Ford Cosworth, devant René Arnoux, Renault RE20, Jacques Laffite, Ligier JS11/15-Ford Cosworth, Carlos Reutemann, Williams FW07B-Ford Cosworth, Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Renault RE20, Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT49-Ford Cosworth, Bruno Giacomelli, Alfa Romeo 179B, Gilles Villeneuve, Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T5, Mario Andretti, Lotus 81-Ford Cosworth, John Watson, McLaren M29C-Ford Cosworth, Didier Pironi, Ligier JS11/15-Ford Cosworth, Elio de Angelis, Lotus 81-Ford Cosworth, Riccardo Patrese, Arrows A3-Ford Cosworth, Jean-Pierre Jarier, Tyrrell 010-Ford Cosworth, Eddie Cheever, Osella FA1-Ford Cosworth, et Nigel Mansell, Lotus 81B-Ford Cosworth
49/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Départ : Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Renault RE20, devant Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT49-Ford Cosworth, Bruno Giacomelli, Alfa Romeo 179B, Gilles Villeneuve, Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T5, Mario Andretti, Lotus 81-Ford Cosworth, John Watson, McLaren M29C-Ford Cosworth, Didier Pironi, Ligier JS11/15-Ford Cosworth, Elio de Angelis, Lotus 81-Ford Cosworth, Riccardo Patrese, Arrows A3-Ford Cosworth, Jean-Pierre Jarier, Tyrrell 010-Ford Cosworth, Eddie Cheever, Osella FA1-Ford Cosworth, et Nigel Mansell, Lotus 81B-Ford Cosworth

Départ : Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Renault RE20, devant Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT49-Ford Cosworth, Bruno Giacomelli, Alfa Romeo 179B, Gilles Villeneuve, Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T5, Mario Andretti, Lotus 81-Ford Cosworth, John Watson, McLaren M29C-Ford Cosworth, Didier Pironi, Ligier JS11/15-Ford Cosworth, Elio de Angelis, Lotus 81-Ford Cosworth, Riccardo Patrese, Arrows A3-Ford Cosworth, Jean-Pierre Jarier, Tyrrell 010-Ford Cosworth, Eddie Cheever, Osella FA1-Ford Cosworth, et Nigel Mansell, Lotus 81B-Ford Cosworth
50/52

Photo de: LAT Images

Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312 T5

Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312 T5
51/52

Photo de: Jean-Philippe Legrand

Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312 T5

Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312 T5
52/52

Photo de: Jean-Philippe Legrand

Article suivant
Wolff n'a pas besoin de se réinventer dans une autre équipe

Article précédent

Wolff n'a pas besoin de se réinventer dans une autre équipe

Article suivant

La McLaren MCL35 a pris vie

La McLaren MCL35 a pris vie
Charger les commentaires

À propos de cet article

Séries Formule 1
Pilotes Jody Scheckter
Équipes McLaren Boutique , Ferrari Boutique , Tyrrell , Walter Wolf Racing
Auteur Fabien Gaillard

Race Center

GP d'Australie

GP d'Australie

12 mars - 15 mars
Derniers résultats Classements

Le plus vu en ce moment

1
MotoGP

Officiel : Quartararo remplacera Rossi en 2021

3h
2
MotoGP

Rossi veut prendre son temps, Yamaha lui donne des garanties

3h
3
MotoGP

Quartararo rejoindra Viñales dans l'équipe officielle Yamaha en 2021

4
Formule 1

La McLaren MCL35 a pris vie

6m
5
WRC

Loeb explique son absence sur le Rallye de Suède

Vidéos les plus récentes

McLaren a démarré le moteur de sa MCL35 ! 01:01
Formule 1
16m

McLaren a démarré le moteur de sa MCL35 !

La bande-annonce de 01:21
Formule 1

La bande-annonce de "Mosley"

Les huit podiums de Sergio Pérez en F1 01:39
Formule 1

Les huit podiums de Sergio Pérez en F1

Max Verstappen roule sur un circuit aux virages relevés 02:56
Formule 1

Max Verstappen roule sur un circuit aux virages relevés

Le teaser de présentation de la Mercedes W11 00:19
Formule 1

Le teaser de présentation de la Mercedes W11

Dernières actus

La McLaren MCL35 a pris vie
F1

La McLaren MCL35 a pris vie

Photos - La carrière de Jody Scheckter en F1
F1

Photos - La carrière de Jody Scheckter en F1

Wolff n'a pas besoin de se réinventer dans une autre équipe
F1

Wolff n'a pas besoin de se réinventer dans une autre équipe

L'heure de départ du GP du Japon modifiée en 2020
F1

L'heure de départ du GP du Japon modifiée en 2020

Ses débuts, ses rêves en sports méca : Leclerc à cœur ouvert
F1

Ses débuts, ses rêves en sports méca : Leclerc à cœur ouvert

Calendrier

Formule 1
  • Formule 1
  • WEC
  • MotoGP
Billets
Par
12 mars
Billets
19 mars
Billets
2 avr.
Billets
16 avr.
Billets
30 avr.
Billets
7 mai
Billets
Voir le calendrier
Abonnez-vous à notre newsletter

L'app Motorsport.com

Séries

Motorsport Network

Nous contacter

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Tous droits réservés.