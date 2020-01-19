Photos - Ogier et Toyota terminent leur préparation
Découvrez les photos du dernier roulage préparatoire, qui a eu lieu ces derniers jours dans le sud de la France, de Sébastien Ogier et Julien Ingrassia avec la Toyota Yaris WRC qu'ils piloteront lors du Rallye Monte-Carlo 2020.
Lire aussi :
Utilisez les flèches ci-dessous pour passer d'une photo à l'autre.
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Ingénieur Michelin
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool
Vidéo sur le même sujet
À propos de cet article
|Séries
|WRC
|Événement
|Essais de janvier de Toyota
|Pilotes
|Sébastien Ogier , Julien Ingrassia
|Auteur
|Fabien Gaillard
Photos - Ogier et Toyota terminent leur préparation
Race Center
|Séance
|Date
|
Heure Locale
Votre heure
|Contenu
|Shakedown
|
mer. 22 janv.
mer. 22 janv.
|
10:01
16:01
|
|Jour 1
|
jeu. 23 janv.
jeu. 23 janv.
|
11:00
17:00
|
|Jour 2
|
ven. 24 janv.
ven. 24 janv.
|
02:36
08:36
|
|Jour 3
|
sam. 25 janv.
sam. 25 janv.
|
03:38
09:38
|
|Jour 4
|
dim. 26 janv.
dim. 26 janv.
|
02:17
08:17
|
Le plus vu en ce moment
Calendrier
- WEC
- Formule 1
- MotoGP
Par
|
22 févr.Billets
|
18 marsBillets
|
23 avr.Billets