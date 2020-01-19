WRC
Calendrier Résultats Classements
WRC / Essais de janvier de Toyota / Diaporama

Photos - Ogier et Toyota terminent leur préparation

Photos - Ogier et Toyota terminent leur préparation
19 janv. 2020 à 13:00

Découvrez les photos du dernier roulage préparatoire, qui a eu lieu ces derniers jours dans le sud de la France, de Sébastien Ogier et Julien Ingrassia avec la Toyota Yaris WRC qu'ils piloteront lors du Rallye Monte-Carlo 2020.

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
1/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
2/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
3/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
4/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
5/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
6/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
7/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
8/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
9/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
10/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
11/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
12/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
13/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
14/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
15/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
16/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
17/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
18/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
19/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
20/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
21/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
22/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
23/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
24/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
25/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
26/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
27/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
28/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
29/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
30/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
31/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
32/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
33/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
34/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
35/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
36/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
37/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
38/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
39/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
40/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
41/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
42/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Ingénieur Michelin

Ingénieur Michelin
43/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
44/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
45/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
46/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
47/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
48/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
49/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
50/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
51/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
52/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
53/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
54/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
55/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
56/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
57/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
58/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
59/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
60/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
61/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
62/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
63/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
64/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
65/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
66/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
67/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
68/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
69/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
70/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
71/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
72/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
73/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
74/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
75/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
76/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
77/77

Photo de: Red Bull Content Pool

 

