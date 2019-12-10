Événements majeurs
WRC / Diaporama

Les premières images d'Ogier au volant de la Toyota Yaris WRC

Les premières images d'Ogier au volant de la Toyota Yaris WRC
Par :
10 déc. 2019 à 13:00

Sébastien Ogier et Julien Ingrassia préparent la saison 2020 du Championnat du mondes des Rallyes, leur dernière, qu'ils disputeront avec Toyota. Voici les premières images du duo français au volant de la Yaris WRC. Kalle Rovanperä et Elfyn Evans ont également participé à roulage dans le sud de la France, en préparation du Rallye Monte-Carlo.

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC
1/36

Photo de: Toyota Racing

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC
2/36

Photo de: Toyota Racing

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC
3/36

Photo de: Toyota Racing

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC
4/36

Photo de: Toyota Racing

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC
5/36

Photo de: Toyota Racing

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC
6/36

Photo de: Toyota Racing

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC
7/36

Photo de: Aurélien Vialatte

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC
8/36

Photo de: Aurélien Vialatte

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC
9/36

Photo de: Aurélien Vialatte

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC
10/36

Photo de: Aurélien Vialatte

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC
11/36

Photo de: Aurélien Vialatte

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing
12/36

Photo de: Toyota Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing
13/36

Photo de: Toyota Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing
14/36

Photo de: Toyota Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing
15/36

Photo de: Toyota Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing
16/36

Photo de: Toyota Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing
17/36

Photo de: Toyota Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing
18/36

Photo de: Toyota Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing
19/36

Photo de: Toyota Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing
20/36

Photo de: Toyota Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing
21/36

Photo de: Toyota Racing

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC
22/36

Photo de: Reynaud Guillaume

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC
23/36

Photo de: Reynaud Guillaume

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC
24/36

Photo de: Reynaud Guillaume

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC
25/36

Photo de: Reynaud Guillaume

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC
26/36

Photo de: Reynaud Guillaume

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC
27/36

Photo de: Reynaud Guillaume

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC
28/36

Photo de: Reynaud Guillaume

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC
29/36

Photo de: Reynaud Guillaume

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC
30/36

Photo de: Reynaud Guillaume

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC
31/36

Photo de: Reynaud Guillaume

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC
32/36

Photo de: Reynaud Guillaume

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC
33/36

Photo de: Reynaud Guillaume

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC
34/36

Photo de: Reynaud Guillaume

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC
35/36

Photo de: Reynaud Guillaume

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Yaris WRC
36/36

Photo de: Reynaud Guillaume

Tänak n'a "aucun doute" après son premier test Hyundai

Tänak n'a "aucun doute" après son premier test Hyundai
Séries WRC
Pilotes Sébastien Ogier , Elfyn Evans , Kalle Rovanperä
Équipes Toyota Racing
Auteur Fabien Gaillard

