Championnat - Jorge Martín repasse devant Marc Márquez !
Le succès de Jorge Martín, au terme d'un sprint très animé au GP d'Autriche, Marc Márquez, lui permet de repousser Marc Márquez de trois points au championnat.
Grand Prix d'Autriche 2026 - Samedi à Spielberg
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Jorge Martín a vu Marc Márquez revenir à sa hauteur au championnat à Misano, et même être officiellement classé devant grâce à un plus grand nombre de succès. On a cru que Márquez allait creuser l'écart ce samedi au Red Bull Ring dans les premiers tours du sprint, mais la remontée du pilote Aprilia lui a permis de repasser devant son compatriote, et la chute de Pedro Acosta lui a même offert la victoire.
Martín a ainsi inscrit trois points de plus que Márquez, ce qui devient son avance au championnat. Marco Bezzecchi est toujours troisième, désormais à 38 points du leader. Fabio Di Giannantonio, quatrième, pointe à 63 points. Il devance Ai Ogura, revenu à hauteur de Pedro Acosta ce samedi, tandis que Raúl Fernández, Álex Márquez, Pecco Bagnaia et Fermín Aldeguer bouclent le top 10. Fabio Quartararo occupe la 15e place, deux positions devant Johann Zarco.
Au championnat des constructeurs, la lutte entre les marques italiennes s'intensifie puisqu'Aprilia repasse devant Ducati pour un petit point. KTM est toujours troisième, devant Honda et Yamaha.
Aprilia augmente encore son avance au championnat des équipes, devant la structure Ducati officielle et Trackhouse.
Championnat pilotes après le sprint du GP d'Autriche (15/22)
|Pos.
|Pilote
|Points
|1
|J. MartínAprilia Racing Team
|286
|18
|27
|32
|13
|37
|-
|29
|4
|12
|21
|15
|32
|16
|18
|12/1
|2
|M. MárquezDucati Team
|283
|9
|25
|11
|12
|-
|-
|14
|37
|32
|13
|37
|10
|37
|37
|9/2
|3
|M. BezzecchiAprilia Racing Team
|248
|25
|31
|25
|20
|27
|14
|31
|7
|-
|6
|-
|23
|23
|9
|7/3
|4
|F. Di GiannantonioTeam VR46
|223
|12
|25
|13
|21
|13
|32
|18
|4
|19
|20
|7
|15
|9
|15
|-
|5
|P. AcostaRed Bull KTM Factory Racing
|209
|32
|10
|18
|6
|17
|9
|11
|29
|-
|1
|15
|15
|26
|20
|-
|6
|A. OguraTrackhouse Racing Team
|209
|17
|16
|4
|11
|19
|10
|15
|13
|29
|34
|26
|9
|-
|-
|6/4
|7
|R. FernándezTrackhouse Racing Team
|199
|23
|6
|11
|14
|8
|6
|19
|6
|13
|32
|21
|25
|2
|13
|-
|8
|Á. MárquezGresini Racing
|158
|-
|13
|15
|25
|2
|12
|-
|-
|-
|11
|9
|19
|22
|25
|5/5
|9
|P. BagnaiaDucati Team
|147
|8
|2
|15
|9
|9
|20
|19
|17
|28
|3
|13
|-
|-
|-
|4/6
|10
|F. AldeguerGresini Racing
|107
|-
|8
|5
|7
|7
|20
|12
|5
|12
|-
|-
|-
|14
|15
|2/8
|11
|L. MariniHonda HRC
|96
|6
|5
|12
|4
|6
|10
|3
|11
|8
|6
|8
|7
|2
|8
|-
|12
|E. BastianiniTech 3
|92
|4
|1
|17
|8
|9
|-
|-
|9
|9
|12
|7
|-
|8
|8
|-
|13
|B. BinderRed Bull KTM Factory Racing
|84
|13
|-
|4
|11
|-
|9
|5
|6
|5
|5
|6
|8
|6
|5
|1/9
|14
|D. MoreiraTeam LCR
|64
|3
|3
|3
|-
|1
|7
|6
|13
|5
|2
|5
|6
|10
|-
|-
|15
|F. QuartararoYamaha Factory Racing
|61
|2
|4
|-
|5
|15
|11
|-
|-
|-
|8
|10
|-
|-
|6
|-
|16
|F. MorbidelliTeam VR46
|56
|8
|4
|2
|11
|2
|9
|2
|2
|3
|-
|3
|7
|-
|3
|-
|17
|J. ZarcoTeam LCR
|39
|5
|7
|1
|11
|5
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|3/7
|18
|J. MirHonda HRC
|33
|3
|-
|-
|1
|4
|3
|4
|-
|11
|-
|-
|3
|4
|-
|-
|19
|J. MillerPramac Racing
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|1
|8
|-
|4
|4
|4
|5
|-
|-
|20
|Á. RinsYamaha Factory Racing
|24
|1
|2
|-
|-
|4
|2
|-
|3
|-
|7
|2
|-
|3
|-
|-
|21
|T. RazgatliogluPramac Racing
|18
|-
|-
|1
|-
|3
|-
|-
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|-
|4
|-
|22
|M. ViñalesTech 3
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|-
|1
|1
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|I. LecuonaGresini Racing
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|A. FernándezYamaha Factory Racing
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|25
|P. EspargaróTech 3
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|-
|2
|-
|26
|C. CrutchlowTeam LCR
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|J. FolgerTech 3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|L. SavadoriTrackhouse Racing Team
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29
|M. PirroGresini Racing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|T. NakagamiHonda HRC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Championnat constructeurs après le sprint du GP d'Autriche (14/22)
|Pos.
|Constructeur
|Points
|1
|Aprilia
|422
|32
|32
|37
|24
|37
|19
|37
|20
|29
|37
|26
|37
|23
|20
|12
|2
|Ducati
|421
|19
|28
|22
|37
|22
|37
|23
|37
|37
|20
|37
|19
|37
|37
|9
|3
|KTM
|252
|32
|10
|23
|14
|17
|18
|11
|29
|9
|12
|15
|15
|26
|20
|1
|4
|Honda
|140
|9
|7
|12
|11
|10
|15
|6
|14
|11
|6
|8
|10
|10
|8
|3
|5
|Yamaha
|84
|2
|6
|1
|5
|15
|11
|1
|8
|2
|8
|10
|4
|5
|6
|-
Championnat équipes après le sprint du GP d'Autriche (14/22)
|Pos.
|Équipe
|Points
|1
|Aprilia Racing Team
|534
|43
|58
|57
|33
|64
|14
|60
|11
|12
|27
|15
|55
|39
|27
|19
|2
|Ducati Team
|430
|17
|27
|26
|21
|9
|20
|33
|54
|60
|16
|50
|10
|37
|37
|13
|3
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|408
|40
|22
|15
|25
|27
|16
|34
|19
|42
|66
|47
|34
|2
|13
|6
|4
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|293
|45
|10
|22
|17
|17
|18
|16
|35
|5
|6
|21
|23
|32
|25
|1
|5
|Team VR46
|279
|20
|29
|15
|32
|15
|41
|20
|6
|22
|20
|10
|22
|9
|18
|-
|6
|Gresini Racing
|274
|-
|21
|20
|32
|9
|32
|12
|14
|12
|11
|9
|19
|36
|40
|7
|7
|Honda HRC
|129
|9
|5
|12
|5
|10
|13
|7
|11
|19
|6
|8
|10
|6
|8
|-
|8
|Tech 3
|107
|4
|1
|17
|8
|9
|5
|-
|10
|10
|15
|7
|3
|8
|10
|-
|9
|Team LCR
|103
|8
|10
|4
|11
|6
|12
|6
|13
|5
|2
|5
|6
|12
|-
|3
|10
|Yamaha Factory Racing
|85
|3
|6
|-
|5
|19
|13
|-
|3
|-
|15
|12
|-
|3
|6
|-
|11
|Pramac Racing
|46
|-
|-
|1
|-
|4
|1
|1
|13
|2
|4
|5
|6
|5
|4
|-
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