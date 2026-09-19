Championnat - Jorge Martín repasse devant Marc Márquez !

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69

Jorge Martín a vu Marc Márquez revenir à sa hauteur au championnat à Misano, et même être officiellement classé devant grâce à un plus grand nombre de succès. On a cru que Márquez allait creuser l'écart ce samedi au Red Bull Ring dans les premiers tours du sprint, mais la remontée du pilote Aprilia lui a permis de repasser devant son compatriote, et la chute de Pedro Acosta lui a même offert la victoire.

Martín a ainsi inscrit trois points de plus que Márquez, ce qui devient son avance au championnat. Marco Bezzecchi est toujours troisième, désormais à 38 points du leader. Fabio Di Giannantonio, quatrième, pointe à 63 points. Il devance Ai Ogura, revenu à hauteur de Pedro Acosta ce samedi, tandis que Raúl Fernández, Álex Márquez, Pecco Bagnaia et Fermín Aldeguer bouclent le top 10. Fabio Quartararo occupe la 15e place, deux positions devant Johann Zarco.

Lire aussi :

Au championnat des constructeurs, la lutte entre les marques italiennes s'intensifie puisqu'Aprilia repasse devant Ducati pour un petit point. KTM est toujours troisième, devant Honda et Yamaha.

Aprilia augmente encore son avance au championnat des équipes, devant la structure Ducati officielle et Trackhouse.

Championnat pilotes après le sprint du GP d'Autriche (15/22)

Pos. Pilote Points Thailand Brazil United States Spain France Spain Italy Hungary Czech Republic Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Spain San Marino Austria
1 SpainJ. MartínAprilia Racing Team 286 18 27 32 13 37 - 29 4 12 21 15 32 16 18 12/1
2 SpainM. MárquezDucati Team 283 9 25 11 12 - - 14 37 32 13 37 10 37 37 9/2
3 ItalyM. BezzecchiAprilia Racing Team 248 25 31 25 20 27 14 31 7 - 6 - 23 23 9 7/3
4 ItalyF. Di GiannantonioTeam VR46 223 12 25 13 21 13 32 18 4 19 20 7 15 9 15 -
5 SpainP. AcostaRed Bull KTM Factory Racing 209 32 10 18 6 17 9 11 29 - 1 15 15 26 20 -
6 JapanA. OguraTrackhouse Racing Team 209 17 16 4 11 19 10 15 13 29 34 26 9 - - 6/4
7 SpainR. FernándezTrackhouse Racing Team 199 23 6 11 14 8 6 19 6 13 32 21 25 2 13 -
8 SpainÁ. MárquezGresini Racing 158 - 13 15 25 2 12 - - - 11 9 19 22 25 5/5
9 ItalyP. BagnaiaDucati Team 147 8 2 15 9 9 20 19 17 28 3 13 - - - 4/6
10 SpainF. AldeguerGresini Racing 107 - 8 5 7 7 20 12 5 12 - - - 14 15 2/8
11 ItalyL. MariniHonda HRC 96 6 5 12 4 6 10 3 11 8 6 8 7 2 8 -
12 ItalyE. BastianiniTech 3 92 4 1 17 8 9 - - 9 9 12 7 - 8 8 -
13 South AfricaB. BinderRed Bull KTM Factory Racing 84 13 - 4 11 - 9 5 6 5 5 6 8 6 5 1/9
14 BrazilD. MoreiraTeam LCR 64 3 3 3 - 1 7 6 13 5 2 5 6 10 - -
15 FranceF. QuartararoYamaha Factory Racing 61 2 4 - 5 15 11 - - - 8 10 - - 6 -
16 ItalyF. MorbidelliTeam VR46 56 8 4 2 11 2 9 2 2 3 - 3 7 - 3 -
17 FranceJ. ZarcoTeam LCR 39 5 7 1 11 5 5 - - - - - - 2 - 3/7
18 SpainJ. MirHonda HRC 33 3 - - 1 4 3 4 - 11 - - 3 4 - -
19 AustraliaJ. MillerPramac Racing 28 - - - - 1 1 1 8 - 4 4 4 5 - -
20 SpainÁ. RinsYamaha Factory Racing 24 1 2 - - 4 2 - 3 - 7 2 - 3 - -
21 TurkeyT. RazgatliogluPramac Racing 18 - - 1 - 3 - - 5 2 - 1 2 - 4 -
22 SpainM. ViñalesTech 3 10 - - - - - 5 - 1 1 3 - - - - -
23 SpainI. LecuonaGresini Racing 9 - - - - - - - 9 - - - - - - -
24 SpainA. FernándezYamaha Factory Racing 6 - - - - - 4 - - - 1 - 1 - - -
25 SpainP. EspargaróTech 3 5 - - - - - - - - - - - 3 - 2 -
26 United KingdomC. CrutchlowTeam LCR   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
27 GermanyJ. FolgerTech 3   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
28 ItalyL. SavadoriTrackhouse Racing Team   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
29 ItalyM. PirroGresini Racing   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
30 JapanT. NakagamiHonda HRC   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Championnat constructeurs après le sprint du GP d'Autriche (14/22)

Pos. Constructeur Points Thailand Brazil United States Spain France Spain Italy Hungary Czech Republic Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Spain San Marino Austria
1 Aprilia 422 32 32 37 24 37 19 37 20 29 37 26 37 23 20 12
2 Ducati 421 19 28 22 37 22 37 23 37 37 20 37 19 37 37 9
3 KTM 252 32 10 23 14 17 18 11 29 9 12 15 15 26 20 1
4 Honda 140 9 7 12 11 10 15 6 14 11 6 8 10 10 8 3
5 Yamaha 84 2 6 1 5 15 11 1 8 2 8 10 4 5 6 -

Championnat équipes après le sprint du GP d'Autriche (14/22)

Pos. Équipe Points Thailand Brazil United States Spain France Spain Italy Hungary Czech Republic Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Spain San Marino Austria
1 ItalyAprilia Racing Team 534 43 58 57 33 64 14 60 11 12 27 15 55 39 27 19
2 ItalyDucati Team 430 17 27 26 21 9 20 33 54 60 16 50 10 37 37 13
3 United StatesTrackhouse Racing Team 408 40 22 15 25 27 16 34 19 42 66 47 34 2 13 6
4 AustriaRed Bull KTM Factory Racing 293 45 10 22 17 17 18 16 35 5 6 21 23 32 25 1
5 ItalyTeam VR46 279 20 29 15 32 15 41 20 6 22 20 10 22 9 18 -
6 ItalyGresini Racing 274 - 21 20 32 9 32 12 14 12 11 9 19 36 40 7
7 JapanHonda HRC 129 9 5 12 5 10 13 7 11 19 6 8 10 6 8 -
8 FranceTech 3 107 4 1 17 8 9 5 - 10 10 15 7 3 8 10 -
9 MonacoTeam LCR 103 8 10 4 11 6 12 6 13 5 2 5 6 12 - 3
10 JapanYamaha Factory Racing 85 3 6 - 5 19 13 - 3 - 15 12 - 3 6 -
11 ItalyPramac Racing 46 - - 1 - 4 1 1 13 2 4 5 6 5 4 -

 

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