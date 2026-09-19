Championnat - Jorge Martín repasse devant Marc Márquez !

Jorge Martín a vu Marc Márquez revenir à sa hauteur au championnat à Misano, et même être officiellement classé devant grâce à un plus grand nombre de succès. On a cru que Márquez allait creuser l'écart ce samedi au Red Bull Ring dans les premiers tours du sprint, mais la remontée du pilote Aprilia lui a permis de repasser devant son compatriote, et la chute de Pedro Acosta lui a même offert la victoire.

Martín a ainsi inscrit trois points de plus que Márquez, ce qui devient son avance au championnat. Marco Bezzecchi est toujours troisième, désormais à 38 points du leader. Fabio Di Giannantonio, quatrième, pointe à 63 points. Il devance Ai Ogura, revenu à hauteur de Pedro Acosta ce samedi, tandis que Raúl Fernández, Álex Márquez, Pecco Bagnaia et Fermín Aldeguer bouclent le top 10. Fabio Quartararo occupe la 15e place, deux positions devant Johann Zarco.

Lire aussi : MotoGP Le programme du GP d'Autriche MotoGP 2026

Au championnat des constructeurs, la lutte entre les marques italiennes s'intensifie puisqu'Aprilia repasse devant Ducati pour un petit point. KTM est toujours troisième, devant Honda et Yamaha.

Aprilia augmente encore son avance au championnat des équipes, devant la structure Ducati officielle et Trackhouse.

Championnat pilotes après le sprint du GP d'Autriche (15/22)

Championnat constructeurs après le sprint du GP d'Autriche (14/22)

Pos. Constructeur Points 1 Aprilia 422 32 32 37 24 37 19 37 20 29 37 26 37 23 20 12 2 Ducati 421 19 28 22 37 22 37 23 37 37 20 37 19 37 37 9 3 KTM 252 32 10 23 14 17 18 11 29 9 12 15 15 26 20 1 4 Honda 140 9 7 12 11 10 15 6 14 11 6 8 10 10 8 3 5 Yamaha 84 2 6 1 5 15 11 1 8 2 8 10 4 5 6 -

Championnat équipes après le sprint du GP d'Autriche (14/22)

Pos. Équipe Points 1 Aprilia Racing Team 534 43 58 57 33 64 14 60 11 12 27 15 55 39 27 19 2 Ducati Team 430 17 27 26 21 9 20 33 54 60 16 50 10 37 37 13 3 Trackhouse Racing Team 408 40 22 15 25 27 16 34 19 42 66 47 34 2 13 6 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 293 45 10 22 17 17 18 16 35 5 6 21 23 32 25 1 5 Team VR46 279 20 29 15 32 15 41 20 6 22 20 10 22 9 18 - 6 Gresini Racing 274 - 21 20 32 9 32 12 14 12 11 9 19 36 40 7 7 Honda HRC 129 9 5 12 5 10 13 7 11 19 6 8 10 6 8 - 8 Tech 3 107 4 1 17 8 9 5 - 10 10 15 7 3 8 10 - 9 Team LCR 103 8 10 4 11 6 12 6 13 5 2 5 6 12 - 3 10 Yamaha Factory Racing 85 3 6 - 5 19 13 - 3 - 15 12 - 3 6 - 11 Pramac Racing 46 - - 1 - 4 1 1 13 2 4 5 6 5 4 -