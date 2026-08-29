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Championnat - Martín engrange, Márquez se relance

Jorge Martín reste un solide leader du championnat après le GP d'Aragón, alors que Marc Márquez réintègre le top 3 après sa victoire.

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Mis à jour:
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22

Arrivé au GP d'Aragón avec 31 points d'avance sur Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martín conserve 29 unités sur son coéquipier après le sprint, remporté par Marc Márquez. Ce dernier est le grand bénéficiaire du jour : il reprend six points à Martín et profite de l'absence d'Ai Ogura, blessé au pouce de la main gauche, pour remonter sur le podium du championnat. L'Espagnol est à 29 points de Martín et 33 de Bezzecchi.

Ogura est désormais quatrième devant Fabio Di Giannantonio, relégué à 46 points de la tête après sa chute. Raúl Fernández occupe la sixième place devant Pedro Acosta, Pecco Bagnaia, Álex Márquez et Luca Marini. Après son abandon, Fabio Quartararo est doublé par Diogo Moreira, et n'occupe plus que la 15e place. Johann Zarco est quant à lui 17e.

Lire aussi :

Malgré le doublé des frères Márquez ce samedi, Aprilia conserve une belle avance sur Ducati au championnat des constructeurs. L'avance de la firme de Noale passe de 29 à 24 points. KTM est toujours troisième, devant Honda et Yamaha.

Au championnat des équipes, la structure officielle Aprilia devance toujours son team satellite, Trackhouse, et Ducati.

Championnat pilotes après le sprint d'Aragón (13/22)

Pos. Pilote Points Thailand Brazil United States Spain France Spain Italy Hungary Czech Republic Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Spain
1 SpainJ. MartínAprilia Racing Team 245 18 27 32 13 37 - 29 4 12 21 15 32 5/5
2 ItalyM. BezzecchiAprilia Racing Team 216 25 31 25 20 27 14 31 7 - 6 - 23 7/3
3 SpainM. MárquezDucati Team 212 9 25 11 12 - - 14 37 32 13 37 10 12/1
4 JapanA. OguraTrackhouse Racing Team 203 17 16 4 11 19 10 15 13 29 34 26 9 -
5 ItalyF. Di GiannantonioTeam VR46 199 12 25 13 21 13 32 18 4 19 20 7 15 -
6 SpainR. FernándezTrackhouse Racing Team 186 23 6 11 14 8 6 19 6 13 32 21 25 2/8
7 SpainP. AcostaRed Bull KTM Factory Racing 169 32 10 18 6 17 9 11 29 - 1 15 15 6/4
8 ItalyP. BagnaiaDucati Team 143 8 2 15 9 9 20 19 17 28 3 13 - -
9 SpainÁ. MárquezGresini Racing 115 - 13 15 25 2 12 - - - 11 9 19 9/2
10 ItalyL. MariniHonda HRC 86 6 5 12 4 6 10 3 11 8 6 8 7 -
11 SpainF. AldeguerGresini Racing 80 - 8 5 7 7 20 12 5 12 - - - 4/6
12 ItalyE. BastianiniTech 3 76 4 1 17 8 9 - - 9 9 12 7 - -
13 South AfricaB. BinderRed Bull KTM Factory Racing 72 13 - 4 11 - 9 5 6 5 5 6 8 -
14 BrazilD. MoreiraTeam LCR 57 3 3 3 - 1 7 6 13 5 2 5 6 3/7
15 FranceF. QuartararoYamaha Factory Racing 55 2 4 - 5 15 11 - - - 8 10 - -
16 ItalyF. MorbidelliTeam VR46 53 8 4 2 11 2 9 2 2 3 - 3 7 -
17 FranceJ. ZarcoTeam LCR 35 5 7 1 11 5 5 - - - - - - 1/9
18 SpainJ. MirHonda HRC 29 3 - - 1 4 3 4 - 11 - - 3 -
19 AustraliaJ. MillerPramac Racing 23 - - - - 1 1 1 8 - 4 4 4 -
20 SpainÁ. RinsYamaha Factory Racing 21 1 2 - - 4 2 - 3 - 7 2 - -
21 TurkeyT. RazgatliogluPramac Racing 14 - - 1 - 3 - - 5 2 - 1 2 -
22 SpainM. ViñalesTech 3 10 - - - - - 5 - 1 1 3 - - -
23 SpainI. LecuonaGresini Racing 9 - - - - - - - 9 - - - - -
24 SpainA. FernándezYamaha Factory Racing 6 - - - - - 4 - - - 1 - 1 -
25 SpainP. EspargaróTech 3 3 - - - - - - - - - - - 3 -
26 United KingdomC. CrutchlowTeam LCR   - - - - - - - - - - - - -
27 GermanyJ. FolgerTech 3   - - - - - - - - - - - - -
28 ItalyM. PirroGresini Racing   - - - - - - - - - - - - -
29 ItalyL. SavadoriTrackhouse Racing Team   - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Championnat constructeurs après le sprint d'Aragón (13/22)

Pos. Constructeur Points Thailand Brazil United States Spain France Spain Italy Hungary Czech Republic Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Spain
1 Aprilia 374 32 32 37 24 37 19 37 20 29 37 26 37 7
2 Ducati 350 19 28 22 37 22 37 23 37 37 20 37 19 12
3 KTM 211 32 10 23 14 17 18 11 29 9 12 15 15 6
4 Honda 122 9 7 12 11 10 15 6 14 11 6 8 10 3
5 Yamaha 73 2 6 1 5 15 11 1 8 2 8 10 4 -

Championnat équipes après le sprint d'Aragón (13/22)

Pos. Équipe Points Thailand Brazil United States Spain France Spain Italy Hungary Czech Republic Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Spain
1 ItalyAprilia Racing Team 461 43 58 57 33 64 14 60 11 12 27 15 55 12
2 United StatesTrackhouse Racing Team 389 40 22 15 25 27 16 34 19 42 66 47 34 2
3 ItalyDucati Team 355 17 27 26 21 9 20 33 54 60 16 50 10 12
4 ItalyTeam VR46 252 20 29 15 32 15 41 20 6 22 20 10 22 -
5 AustriaRed Bull KTM Factory Racing 241 45 10 22 17 17 18 16 35 5 6 21 23 6
6 ItalyGresini Racing 204 - 21 20 32 9 32 12 14 12 11 9 19 13
7 JapanHonda HRC 115 9 5 12 5 10 13 7 11 19 6 8 10 -
8 MonacoTeam LCR 92 8 10 4 11 6 12 6 13 5 2 5 6 4
9 FranceTech 3 89 4 1 17 8 9 5 - 10 10 15 7 3 -
10 JapanYamaha Factory Racing 76 3 6 - 5 19 13 - 3 - 15 12 - -
11 ItalyPramac Racing 37 - - 1 - 4 1 1 13 2 4 5 6 -

 

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Vincent Lalanne-Sicaud

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