Championnat - Martín engrange, Márquez se relance
Jorge Martín reste un solide leader du championnat après le GP d'Aragón, alors que Marc Márquez réintègre le top 3 après sa victoire.
Grand Prix d'Aragon 2026 - Samedi au MotorLand
Grand Prix d'Aragon 2026 - Samedi au MotorLand
Grand Prix d'Aragon 2026 - Samedi au MotorLand
Grand Prix d'Aragon 2026 - Samedi au MotorLand
Grand Prix d'Aragon 2026 - Samedi au MotorLand
Grand Prix d'Aragon 2026 - Samedi au MotorLand
Grand Prix d'Aragon 2026 - Samedi au MotorLand
Grand Prix d'Aragon 2026 - Samedi au MotorLand
Grand Prix d'Aragon 2026 - Samedi au MotorLand
Grand Prix d'Aragon 2026 - Samedi au MotorLand
Grand Prix d'Aragon 2026 - Samedi au MotorLand
Grand Prix d'Aragon 2026 - Samedi au MotorLand
Grand Prix d'Aragon 2026 - Samedi au MotorLand
Grand Prix d'Aragon 2026 - Samedi au MotorLand
Grand Prix d'Aragon 2026 - Samedi au MotorLand
Grand Prix d'Aragon 2026 - Samedi au MotorLand
Grand Prix d'Aragon 2026 - Samedi au MotorLand
Grand Prix d'Aragon 2026 - Samedi au MotorLand
Grand Prix d'Aragon 2026 - Samedi au MotorLand
Grand Prix d'Aragon 2026 - Samedi au MotorLand
Grand Prix d'Aragon 2026 - Samedi au MotorLand
Grand Prix d'Aragon 2026 - Samedi au MotorLand
Arrivé au GP d'Aragón avec 31 points d'avance sur Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martín conserve 29 unités sur son coéquipier après le sprint, remporté par Marc Márquez. Ce dernier est le grand bénéficiaire du jour : il reprend six points à Martín et profite de l'absence d'Ai Ogura, blessé au pouce de la main gauche, pour remonter sur le podium du championnat. L'Espagnol est à 29 points de Martín et 33 de Bezzecchi.
Ogura est désormais quatrième devant Fabio Di Giannantonio, relégué à 46 points de la tête après sa chute. Raúl Fernández occupe la sixième place devant Pedro Acosta, Pecco Bagnaia, Álex Márquez et Luca Marini. Après son abandon, Fabio Quartararo est doublé par Diogo Moreira, et n'occupe plus que la 15e place. Johann Zarco est quant à lui 17e.
Malgré le doublé des frères Márquez ce samedi, Aprilia conserve une belle avance sur Ducati au championnat des constructeurs. L'avance de la firme de Noale passe de 29 à 24 points. KTM est toujours troisième, devant Honda et Yamaha.
Au championnat des équipes, la structure officielle Aprilia devance toujours son team satellite, Trackhouse, et Ducati.
Championnat pilotes après le sprint d'Aragón (13/22)
|Pos.
|Pilote
|Points
|1
|J. MartínAprilia Racing Team
|245
|18
|27
|32
|13
|37
|-
|29
|4
|12
|21
|15
|32
|5/5
|2
|M. BezzecchiAprilia Racing Team
|216
|25
|31
|25
|20
|27
|14
|31
|7
|-
|6
|-
|23
|7/3
|3
|M. MárquezDucati Team
|212
|9
|25
|11
|12
|-
|-
|14
|37
|32
|13
|37
|10
|12/1
|4
|A. OguraTrackhouse Racing Team
|203
|17
|16
|4
|11
|19
|10
|15
|13
|29
|34
|26
|9
|-
|5
|F. Di GiannantonioTeam VR46
|199
|12
|25
|13
|21
|13
|32
|18
|4
|19
|20
|7
|15
|-
|6
|R. FernándezTrackhouse Racing Team
|186
|23
|6
|11
|14
|8
|6
|19
|6
|13
|32
|21
|25
|2/8
|7
|P. AcostaRed Bull KTM Factory Racing
|169
|32
|10
|18
|6
|17
|9
|11
|29
|-
|1
|15
|15
|6/4
|8
|P. BagnaiaDucati Team
|143
|8
|2
|15
|9
|9
|20
|19
|17
|28
|3
|13
|-
|-
|9
|Á. MárquezGresini Racing
|115
|-
|13
|15
|25
|2
|12
|-
|-
|-
|11
|9
|19
|9/2
|10
|L. MariniHonda HRC
|86
|6
|5
|12
|4
|6
|10
|3
|11
|8
|6
|8
|7
|-
|11
|F. AldeguerGresini Racing
|80
|-
|8
|5
|7
|7
|20
|12
|5
|12
|-
|-
|-
|4/6
|12
|E. BastianiniTech 3
|76
|4
|1
|17
|8
|9
|-
|-
|9
|9
|12
|7
|-
|-
|13
|B. BinderRed Bull KTM Factory Racing
|72
|13
|-
|4
|11
|-
|9
|5
|6
|5
|5
|6
|8
|-
|14
|D. MoreiraTeam LCR
|57
|3
|3
|3
|-
|1
|7
|6
|13
|5
|2
|5
|6
|3/7
|15
|F. QuartararoYamaha Factory Racing
|55
|2
|4
|-
|5
|15
|11
|-
|-
|-
|8
|10
|-
|-
|16
|F. MorbidelliTeam VR46
|53
|8
|4
|2
|11
|2
|9
|2
|2
|3
|-
|3
|7
|-
|17
|J. ZarcoTeam LCR
|35
|5
|7
|1
|11
|5
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/9
|18
|J. MirHonda HRC
|29
|3
|-
|-
|1
|4
|3
|4
|-
|11
|-
|-
|3
|-
|19
|J. MillerPramac Racing
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|1
|8
|-
|4
|4
|4
|-
|20
|Á. RinsYamaha Factory Racing
|21
|1
|2
|-
|-
|4
|2
|-
|3
|-
|7
|2
|-
|-
|21
|T. RazgatliogluPramac Racing
|14
|-
|-
|1
|-
|3
|-
|-
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|-
|22
|M. ViñalesTech 3
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|-
|1
|1
|3
|-
|-
|-
|23
|I. LecuonaGresini Racing
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|A. FernándezYamaha Factory Racing
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|1
|-
|25
|P. EspargaróTech 3
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|-
|26
|C. CrutchlowTeam LCR
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|J. FolgerTech 3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|M. PirroGresini Racing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29
|L. SavadoriTrackhouse Racing Team
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Championnat constructeurs après le sprint d'Aragón (13/22)
|Pos.
|Constructeur
|Points
|1
|Aprilia
|374
|32
|32
|37
|24
|37
|19
|37
|20
|29
|37
|26
|37
|7
|2
|Ducati
|350
|19
|28
|22
|37
|22
|37
|23
|37
|37
|20
|37
|19
|12
|3
|KTM
|211
|32
|10
|23
|14
|17
|18
|11
|29
|9
|12
|15
|15
|6
|4
|Honda
|122
|9
|7
|12
|11
|10
|15
|6
|14
|11
|6
|8
|10
|3
|5
|Yamaha
|73
|2
|6
|1
|5
|15
|11
|1
|8
|2
|8
|10
|4
|-
Championnat équipes après le sprint d'Aragón (13/22)
|Pos.
|Équipe
|Points
|1
|Aprilia Racing Team
|461
|43
|58
|57
|33
|64
|14
|60
|11
|12
|27
|15
|55
|12
|2
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|389
|40
|22
|15
|25
|27
|16
|34
|19
|42
|66
|47
|34
|2
|3
|Ducati Team
|355
|17
|27
|26
|21
|9
|20
|33
|54
|60
|16
|50
|10
|12
|4
|Team VR46
|252
|20
|29
|15
|32
|15
|41
|20
|6
|22
|20
|10
|22
|-
|5
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|241
|45
|10
|22
|17
|17
|18
|16
|35
|5
|6
|21
|23
|6
|6
|Gresini Racing
|204
|-
|21
|20
|32
|9
|32
|12
|14
|12
|11
|9
|19
|13
|7
|Honda HRC
|115
|9
|5
|12
|5
|10
|13
|7
|11
|19
|6
|8
|10
|-
|8
|Team LCR
|92
|8
|10
|4
|11
|6
|12
|6
|13
|5
|2
|5
|6
|4
|9
|Tech 3
|89
|4
|1
|17
|8
|9
|5
|-
|10
|10
|15
|7
|3
|-
|10
|Yamaha Factory Racing
|76
|3
|6
|-
|5
|19
|13
|-
|3
|-
|15
|12
|-
|-
|11
|Pramac Racing
|37
|-
|-
|1
|-
|4
|1
|1
|13
|2
|4
|5
|6
|-
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