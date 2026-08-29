Championnat - Martín engrange, Márquez se relance

Arrivé au GP d'Aragón avec 31 points d'avance sur Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martín conserve 29 unités sur son coéquipier après le sprint, remporté par Marc Márquez. Ce dernier est le grand bénéficiaire du jour : il reprend six points à Martín et profite de l'absence d'Ai Ogura, blessé au pouce de la main gauche, pour remonter sur le podium du championnat. L'Espagnol est à 29 points de Martín et 33 de Bezzecchi.

Ogura est désormais quatrième devant Fabio Di Giannantonio, relégué à 46 points de la tête après sa chute. Raúl Fernández occupe la sixième place devant Pedro Acosta, Pecco Bagnaia, Álex Márquez et Luca Marini. Après son abandon, Fabio Quartararo est doublé par Diogo Moreira, et n'occupe plus que la 15e place. Johann Zarco est quant à lui 17e.

Malgré le doublé des frères Márquez ce samedi, Aprilia conserve une belle avance sur Ducati au championnat des constructeurs. L'avance de la firme de Noale passe de 29 à 24 points. KTM est toujours troisième, devant Honda et Yamaha.

Au championnat des équipes, la structure officielle Aprilia devance toujours son team satellite, Trackhouse, et Ducati.

Championnat pilotes après le sprint d'Aragón (13/22)

Championnat constructeurs après le sprint d'Aragón (13/22)

Pos. Constructeur Points 1 Aprilia 374 32 32 37 24 37 19 37 20 29 37 26 37 7 2 Ducati 350 19 28 22 37 22 37 23 37 37 20 37 19 12 3 KTM 211 32 10 23 14 17 18 11 29 9 12 15 15 6 4 Honda 122 9 7 12 11 10 15 6 14 11 6 8 10 3 5 Yamaha 73 2 6 1 5 15 11 1 8 2 8 10 4 -

Championnat équipes après le sprint d'Aragón (13/22)