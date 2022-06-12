Championnat - Verstappen s'envole, Leclerc et Ferrari calent

Charger le lecteur audio

La victoire de Max Verstappen et l'abandon de Charles Leclerc creusent un écart désormais de 34 unités entre les deux pilotes. Le Monégasque passe même en troisième position au championnat puisque sa seconde place permet à Sergio Pérez de le devancer. Plus inquiétant pour le pilote Ferrari, il ne compte plus que 17 points d'avance sur George Russell au volant d'une Mercedes pourtant bien moins performante mais très fiable.

Chez les constructeurs, le doublé de Red Bull constitue évidemment un coup très dur pour Ferrari qui signe un désastreux zéro pointé, son premier de la saison. Désormais, ce sont 80 points qui séparent les deux écuries, Mercedes profitant de son double top 4 pour se rapprocher à 38 points de la Scuderia.

Championnat Pilotes

Championnat Constructeurs

Pos. Équipes Points 1 Red Bull Racing 279 - 37 18 58 38 44 40 44 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2 Ferrari 199 44 34 26 20 33 12 30 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 3 Mercedes 161 27 11 27 12 18 25 14 27 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 4 McLaren 65 - 6 18 22 - 4 9 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5 Alpine 47 8 8 6 - 4 8 6 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 6 Alfa Romeo 41 9 - 4 12 6 8 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 7 AlphaTauri 27 4 4 2 6 - 1 - 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 8 Haas F1 Team 15 10 2 - 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 9 Aston Martin Racing 15 - - - 5 1 - 1 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 10 Williams 3 - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -