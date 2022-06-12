Billets
Se connecter
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Recrutement Boutique de montres Billets
Téléchargez nos apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. Tous droits réservés.
TV Recrutement Boutique de montres Billets
Précédent / Course - Promenade de santé pour Verstappen, zéro pointé pour Leclerc Suivant / Lewis Hamilton élu "Pilote du Jour" du GP d'Azerbaïdjan
Formule 1 / GP d'Azerbaïdjan Résultats

Championnat - Verstappen s'envole, Leclerc et Ferrari calent

Vainqueur à Bakou, Max Verstappen s'envole au championnat en profitant de l'abandon de Charles Leclerc. Voici le point complet sur le Championnat du monde de Formule 1 après le Grand Prix d'Azerbaïdjan.

Par :
Charger le lecteur audio

La victoire de Max Verstappen et l'abandon de Charles Leclerc creusent un écart désormais de 34 unités entre les deux pilotes. Le Monégasque passe même en troisième position au championnat puisque sa seconde place permet à Sergio Pérez de le devancer. Plus inquiétant pour le pilote Ferrari, il ne compte plus que 17 points d'avance sur George Russell au volant d'une Mercedes pourtant bien moins performante mais très fiable.

Chez les constructeurs, le doublé de Red Bull constitue évidemment un coup très dur pour Ferrari qui signe un désastreux zéro pointé, son premier de la saison. Désormais, ce sont 80 points qui séparent les deux écuries, Mercedes profitant de son double top 4 pour se rapprocher à 38 points de la Scuderia.

Lire aussi :

Championnat Pilotes 

Pos. Pilote Points Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Italy United States Spain Monaco Azerbaijan Canada United Kingdom Austria France Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Russian Federation Singapore Japan United States Mexico Brazil United Arab Emirates Spain Bahrain
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 150 - 25/1 - 34 26/1 25/1 15/3 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Mexico Sergio Pérez 129 - 12/4 18/2 24 12/4 19/2 25/1 19/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc 116 26/1 19/2 26/1 15 18/2 - 12/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 United Kingdom George Russell 99 12/4 10/5 15/3 12 10/5 15/3 10/5 15/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 83 18/2 15/3 - 5 15/3 12/4 18/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 62 15/3 1/10 12/4 - 8/6 10/5 4/8 12/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris 50 - 6/7 10/5 19 - 4/8 9/6 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas 40 8/6 - 4/8 12 6/7 8/6 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 France Esteban Ocon 31 6/7 8/6 6/7 - 4/8 6/7 - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 France Pierre Gasly 16 - 4/8 2/9 - - - - 10/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Spain Fernando Alonso 16 2/9 - - - - 2/9 6/7 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 15 10/5 2/9 - 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 15 - - 8/6 3 - - - 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel 13 - - - 4 - - 1/10 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 11 4/8 - - 6 - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Thailand Alexander Albon 3 - - 1/10 - 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Canada Lance Stroll 2 - - - 1 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 China Zhou Guanyu 1 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 Germany Mick Schumacher   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 Germany Nico Hülkenberg   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 Canada Nicholas Latifi   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -  
 

Championnat Constructeurs 

Pos. Équipes Points Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Italy United States Spain Monaco Azerbaijan Canada United Kingdom Austria France Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Russian Federation Singapore Japan United States Mexico Brazil United Arab Emirates Spain Bahrain
1 Austria Red Bull Racing 279 - 37 18 58 38 44 40 44 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Italy Ferrari 199 44 34 26 20 33 12 30 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Germany Mercedes 161 27 11 27 12 18 25 14 27 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 United Kingdom McLaren 65 - 6 18 22 - 4 9 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 France Alpine 47 8 8 6 - 4 8 6 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Switzerland Alfa Romeo 41 9 - 4 12 6 8 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Italy AlphaTauri 27 4 4 2 6 - 1 - 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United States Haas F1 Team 15 10 2 - 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United Kingdom Aston Martin Racing 15 - - - 5 1 - 1 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 United Kingdom Williams 3 - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -  
 
 

partages
commentaires
Course - Promenade de santé pour Verstappen, zéro pointé pour Leclerc
Article précédent

Course - Promenade de santé pour Verstappen, zéro pointé pour Leclerc
Article suivant

Lewis Hamilton élu "Pilote du Jour" du GP d'Azerbaïdjan

Lewis Hamilton élu "Pilote du Jour" du GP d'Azerbaïdjan
Charger les commentaires
Plus de
Fabien Gaillard
Marsouinage : Sainz appelle la FIA à agir "le plus vite possible" GP d'Azerbaïdjan
Vidéo incluse !
Formule 1

Marsouinage : Sainz appelle la FIA à agir "le plus vite possible"

Verstappen/Pérez : "Pas vraiment une consigne" selon Horner GP d'Azerbaïdjan
Vidéo incluse !
Formule 1

Verstappen/Pérez : "Pas vraiment une consigne" selon Horner

Norris pas convaincu par la consigne de McLaren face à Ricciardo GP d'Azerbaïdjan
Vidéo incluse !
Formule 1

Norris pas convaincu par la consigne de McLaren face à Ricciardo

Dernières actus

Marsouinage : Sainz appelle la FIA à agir "le plus vite possible"
Vidéo incluse !
Formule 1 Formule 1

Marsouinage : Sainz appelle la FIA à agir "le plus vite possible"

Verstappen/Pérez : "Pas vraiment une consigne" selon Horner
Vidéo incluse !
Formule 1 Formule 1

Verstappen/Pérez : "Pas vraiment une consigne" selon Horner

Gasly : "Je compromets ma santé pour la performance"
Formule 1 Formule 1

Gasly : "Je compromets ma santé pour la performance"

Wolff n'exclut pas un forfait de Hamilton au Canada
Vidéo incluse !
Formule 1 Formule 1

Wolff n'exclut pas un forfait de Hamilton au Canada

Abonnez-vous à notre newsletter
L'app Motorsport.com
Séries
Motorsport Network
Nous contacter
© 2022 Motorsport Network. Tous droits réservés.