Championnat - Verstappen s'envole, Leclerc et Ferrari calent
Vainqueur à Bakou, Max Verstappen s'envole au championnat en profitant de l'abandon de Charles Leclerc. Voici le point complet sur le Championnat du monde de Formule 1 après le Grand Prix d'Azerbaïdjan.
La victoire de Max Verstappen et l'abandon de Charles Leclerc creusent un écart désormais de 34 unités entre les deux pilotes. Le Monégasque passe même en troisième position au championnat puisque sa seconde place permet à Sergio Pérez de le devancer. Plus inquiétant pour le pilote Ferrari, il ne compte plus que 17 points d'avance sur George Russell au volant d'une Mercedes pourtant bien moins performante mais très fiable.
Chez les constructeurs, le doublé de Red Bull constitue évidemment un coup très dur pour Ferrari qui signe un désastreux zéro pointé, son premier de la saison. Désormais, ce sont 80 points qui séparent les deux écuries, Mercedes profitant de son double top 4 pour se rapprocher à 38 points de la Scuderia.
Championnat Pilotes
|Pos.
|Pilote
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|150
|-
|25/1
|-
|34
|26/1
|25/1
|15/3
|25/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Sergio Pérez
|129
|-
|12/4
|18/2
|24
|12/4
|19/2
|25/1
|19/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|116
|26/1
|19/2
|26/1
|15
|18/2
|-
|12/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|George Russell
|99
|12/4
|10/5
|15/3
|12
|10/5
|15/3
|10/5
|15/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|83
|18/2
|15/3
|-
|5
|15/3
|12/4
|18/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|62
|15/3
|1/10
|12/4
|-
|8/6
|10/5
|4/8
|12/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Lando Norris
|50
|-
|6/7
|10/5
|19
|-
|4/8
|9/6
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Valtteri Bottas
|40
|8/6
|-
|4/8
|12
|6/7
|8/6
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|31
|6/7
|8/6
|6/7
|-
|4/8
|6/7
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|16
|-
|4/8
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|16
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/9
|6/7
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|15
|10/5
|2/9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|15
|-
|-
|8/6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Sebastian Vettel
|13
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|1/10
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|11
|4/8
|-
|-
|6
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Alexander Albon
|3
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Lance Stroll
|2
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|1
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|Mick Schumacher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Nico Hülkenberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Nicholas Latifi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Championnat Constructeurs
|Pos.
|Équipes
|Points
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|279
|-
|37
|18
|58
|38
|44
|40
|44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Ferrari
|199
|44
|34
|26
|20
|33
|12
|30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Mercedes
|161
|27
|11
|27
|12
|18
|25
|14
|27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|McLaren
|65
|-
|6
|18
|22
|-
|4
|9
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Alpine
|47
|8
|8
|6
|-
|4
|8
|6
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Alfa Romeo
|41
|9
|-
|4
|12
|6
|8
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|AlphaTauri
|27
|4
|4
|2
|6
|-
|1
|-
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Haas F1 Team
|15
|10
|2
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Aston Martin Racing
|15
|-
|-
|-
|5
|1
|-
|1
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Williams
|3
|-
|-
|1
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Course - Promenade de santé pour Verstappen, zéro pointé pour Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton élu "Pilote du Jour" du GP d'Azerbaïdjan