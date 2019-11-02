La grille de départ du GP de Malaisie MotoGP
Découvrez la grille de départ du Grand Prix de Malaisie MotoGP, avec une nouvelle pole position pour Fabio Quartararo, lors de la course à domicile de son équipe, Petronas Yamaha SRT !
1. Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha SRT
|
2. Maverick Viñales
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
3. Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha SRT
|
4. Jack Miller
Pramac Racing
|
5. Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
|
6. Valentino Rossi
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
7. Álex Rins
Team Suzuki Ecstar
|
8. Danilo Petrucci
Ducati Team
|
9. Johann Zarco
LCR Honda
|
10. Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati Team
|
11. Marc Márquez
Repsol Honda Team
|
12. Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Racing
|
13. Joan Mir
Team Suzuki Ecstar
|
14. Aleix Espargaró
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|
15. Pol Espargaró
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
16. Karel Abraham
Reale Avintia Racing
|
17. Andrea Iannone
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|
18. Jorge Lorenzo
Repsol Honda Team
|
19. Mika Kallio
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
20. Hafizh Syahrin
Red Bull KTM Tech3
|
Race Center
|Séance
|Date
|
Heure Locale
Votre heure
|Contenu
|EL1
|
ven. 15 nov.
ven. 15 nov.
|
03:55
09:55
|
|EL2
|
ven. 15 nov.
ven. 15 nov.
|
08:10
14:10
|
|EL3
|
sam. 16 nov.
sam. 16 nov.
|
03:55
09:55
|
|EL4
|
sam. 16 nov.
sam. 16 nov.
|
07:30
13:30
|
|Q1
|
sam. 16 nov.
sam. 16 nov.
|
08:10
14:10
|
|Q2
|
sam. 16 nov.
sam. 16 nov.
|
08:35
14:35
|
|WU
|
dim. 17 nov.
dim. 17 nov.
|
03:20
09:20
|
|Course
|
dim. 17 nov.
dim. 17 nov.
|
08:00
14:00
|
